Olympus has officially stopped production of its Four Thirds line of lenses, the company has announced.

Mirrorless Rumors provides a pdf of a lens catalog Olympus released at the CP+ trade show in Japan.

At the end of the catalog in fine print is a note that reads: ‘Production of all ZUIKO DIGITAL Four Thirds lenses has been discontinued.’

The move leaves the company solely producing Micro Four Thirds lenses for its mirrorless cameras.

This, of course, isn’t entirely unexpected. Olympus hasn’t released a Four Thirds mount camera since the early part of this decade. However, it still marks the end of an era.

The Micro Four Thirds system introduced a number of innovations to the interchangeable lens market, such as Live View.

DPReview offers a touching eulogy…

