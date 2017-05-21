The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II has won the Camera of the Year Award at the Camera Grand Prix 2017 award.

Olympus’s flagship mirrorless camera also took home the gong for Readers Award at the Camera Grand Prix, which is sponsored by the Camera Press Club.

In addition to the E-M1 Mark II’s dual awards, Olympus’s M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm f/4.0 IS PRO (35mm equivalent focal length: 24-200mm), which the company launched in November 2016, won the competition’s Lens of the Year award.

The Camera Grand Prix is one of the biggest camera and lens awards in Japan, and it is managed by the Camera Grand Prix Committee.

