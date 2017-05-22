Olympus has registered a new camera in Russia which rumour websites say is likely to be the OM-D E-M10 Mark III.

Mirrorless Rumors reported the new Olympus camera registration, which it obtained from a reader.

The camera is registered with the code ‘IM006’, which Mirrorless Rumors says with ’99,999% certainty’ is the code for the OM-D E-M10 Mark III.

Little else is known at this point, but Mirrorless Rumors suggests an announcement could be as soon as one to two months.

The OM-D E-M10 Mark II was announced on 25t August 2015 and features a

Four Thirds type (17.3 x 13mm) with 16.1 million effective pixels and a TruePic VII processor.

It also offers an electronic viewfinder with 2,360,000 dots and a native sensitivity range from ISO 100-25,600.

