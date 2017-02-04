Olympus has pledged to keep developing the OM-D E-M1 Mark II through increased R&D and firmware updates, the company has said.

In an interview, a team of senior engineers at Olympus told DPReview that they are planning to enhance the OM-D E-M1 II further by:

Adding ‘Auto ISO’ capability to manual video shooting

Allowing for control of autofocus racking speed while shooting video

Clarifying and enhancing customizability of continuous autofocus behavior beyond the current -2 to +2 ‘tight to loose’ scale

Working on the AF algorithm to improve tracking performance

Enable the ability to enter playback and menus while the buffer is clearing

The engineers were unable to confirm when such enhancements might be released via firmware updates.

They also told DPReview that Olympus is hoping to push its image stabilisation technology even further than the 6.5 stops one can achieve when the OM-D E-M1 Mark II is used in combination with an image-stabilised lens.

What’s more, the company says it is working to improve the speed of image playback and improve JPEG tonality.

