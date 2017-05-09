Profoto has announced a collaboration with Olympus and the launch of their first joint product, the Profoto Air Remote TTL-O.

The new Air Remote TTL-O allows photographers to wirelessly integrate a Profoto AirTTL flash with their Olympus camera, enabling them to shoot in TTL and HSS.

The Profoto Air Remote TTL-O is compatible with the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II, Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II and Olympus PEN-F

The way it works is that the Air Remote TTL-O attaches to your Olympus camera’s hotshoe and wirelessly merges the camera and AirTTL Flash into one.

In TTL Mode you can then point and shoot, and the Air Remote TTL-O will communicate with your flash to calculate the exposure.

Profoto says you can switch to a Hybrid Mode that lets you take more precise control. In Hybrid Mode you shoot first with TTL to get the best exposure, then switch to Manual Mode with the same settings, but with the freedom to fine tune them for creative purposes.

The Air Remote TTL-O also comes with patent-pending Profoto High-speed Sync technology, which Profoto claims is 10 times as powerful as the average speedlight and more consistent.

Other features include an operating range of up to 300m / 1,000 ft, an open frequency band (2.4 GHz) and a USB port for firmware upgrades.

Profoto Air Remote TTL-O Specifications

Frequency Band

2.4 GHz

No of frequency channels

8 (1-8)

TTL & HSS Compatibility

Yes

Wireless range

Up to 300 m / 1,000 ft

Battery type

2 x AAA (Alkaline)

Battery life

Up to 30 hours

Camera mount/Sync in

Olympus hot shoe

Dimensions

75 × 60 × 35 mm /2.9 × 2.3 × 1.4 in

Weight

75 g / 2.6 oz including batteries

Like this: Like Loading...