Olympus has announced the latest iteration of its rugged, all-purpose camera, introducing the Olympus Tough TG-5, price tag £399.99 / $449.

Chief among the Olympus Tough camera’s specifications is a new 12-megapixel image sensor, which is fewer pixels than were in the 16MP TG-4. However, Olympus has combined the new sensor with the TruePic VIII image processor from its flagship OM-D E-M1 Mark II, which the company says produces better image quality with greater dynamic range.

Meanwhile the lens offers a focal length range equivalent to 25-100mm, which is ideal for a range of outdoor photography while the f/2.0 maximum aperture enables movement-freezing shutter speeds even when light levels start to fall.

Olympus has also included what it calls “a version” of the OM-D’s Pro Capture mode, which you can use to photograph action sequences and isolate specific moments.

In addition there’s 4K video capability and Full HD (1920×1080) video can be recorded at 120fps (frames per second) for slow motion playback. The controls are now said to be easier to access and there’s dual pane anti-fog glass to give you a clear view of the image.

The Olympus Tough TG-5 can shoot raw files, and that Microscope mode we mentioned is part of a four-mode Variable Macro system that includes Microscope Control, Focus Bracketing and Focus Stacking mode (which doesn’t require software, Olympus says).

Olympus Tough TG-5 announced: Tough credentials

The TG-5 is shockproof and built to survive a fall from a height of 2.1m, crushproof to a weight of 100kg, freezeproof down to -10°C, dustproof, and waterproof to a depth of 15m without an underwater housing. If you want to go deeper there’s the optional PT-058 underwater casing which allows it to operate at down to 45m.



Other features include Wi-Fi and a built-in temperature sensor in addition to the existing GPS, manometer and compass.

Olympus has also announced a wide range of new accessories for the Tough TG-5, which you can find on its website.

Olympus Tough TG-5 Price & Release Date

The Olympus Tough TG-5 price tag will be £399.99 / $449 with a release date set for mid June 2017. It’s available for pre-order immediately.

