Olympus Tough TG-5 Sample Images

Following its announcement last week I’ve been shooting with Olympus’s latest waterproof compact camera and I’ve created a gallery of images from it for you to check out. The Olympus Tough TG-5 can shoot raw and jpeg images but I don’t yet have the raw editing software, and Adobe Camera Raw has still to be updated, so the gallery only contains jpegs. These are all straight from the camera with no editing.

So far I’ve used the Olympus Tough TG-5 in some pretty inclement weather and subjected it to some bad treatment in a puddle or two and later this week I’ll be taking it to the beach to give it a dunk in salt water to see how it fares. It’s coped well with what I’ve thrown as it so far.

One area where the TG-5 has impressed me is with it’s Microscope mode. This has four options Microscope, which lets you shoot close-ups of your subject, Focus Stacking, Focus Bracketing and Microscope Control. They’ve all proved very useful.

When Focus Stacking is selected the camera shoots a sequence of images automatically and then merges them together to create a single composite with a wider sharp zone. I haven’t studied the results in detail yet but they look pretty good at normal viewing size. Focus Bracketing has proved useful with a couple of subjects that have been moving very slightly, or that are curved and hard to get the perfect focus for a single shot. As in Focus Stacking mode the camera takes a sequence of images automatically but it doesn’t merge them together, instead you select the shot or shots in which the focus is in the right place.

So far I’ve only shot using the ESP metering and although it can handle ‘average’ scenes well, when the TG-5 was tipped up to include a bright overcast sky I needed to dial in some exposure compensation to brighten up the subject. Not a major surprise, just something to be aware of.

I’ll add more images to the gallery over the coming days and we’ll post our full review as soon as possible.

Visit our Olympus Tough TG-5 review sample images Flickr album to view and download full resolution images.



Olympus Tough TG-5 Sample Images

Flickr Album Gallery Powered By: Weblizar

Like this: Like Loading...