ONA, the maker of high-end camera bags and accessories, has introduced a new lens case, along with a leather bag and wrist strap to its range.

The three new products include the Bond Street leather camera bag, price tag ranging from $129-$219.

Designed specifically for mirrorless or instant cameras, this is ONA’s most compact bag. The ONA Bond Street bag is available in leather and waxed canvas.

ONA also launched the Kyoto Wrist Strap, priced $49.

Handcrafted from the same leather used for ONA bags, the Kyoto Wrist Strap is designed for having quick access to your camera for photographers who don’t want a traditional strap.

Lastly, ONA has unveiled the Beacon Lens Case, priced $149. The vintage-style case holds up to 4 lenses, as well as many small accessories.

