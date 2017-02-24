Panasonic has revealed its scheduled events at its stand during The Photography Show in March.

Panasonic will occupy stand D41 at The Photography Show, which takes place at the NEC in Birmingham from 18 – 21 March.

The recently launched flagship Lumix GH5 will make its first appearance at a consumer trade show, giving photographers the opportunity to see the GH5 for the first time.

The GH5 will also present the Show’s new Video Theatre, with talks and presentations exploring the growing area of videography.

Panasonic says it has also teamed up with retailers Camera World (stand D21) and London Camera Exchange (stand E51) for some exclusive show offers on the Lumix and Lumix G range.

Panasonic has also announced a series of talks by Lumix Ambassadors that will take place at its stand. These include:

Filming in 4K and 6K Photo Mode (12:00 – 12:40pm, Saturday 18th March)

Lumix G Ambassador Nick Driftwood explores filmmaking in ultra-high definition formats . He’ll take visitors through the advantages of the cameras & technology required to produce cinematic looking footage. Nick will also demonstrate skills for both theatrical and broadcast release using just prosumer mirrorless cameras.

Professional Filming with CSC Cameras (14:00 – 14:40pm, Sunday 19th March)

Steven Clarey and Nick Driftwood shoot very different subject matter, with completely different approaches but use similar camera kit. Steven likes to have everything in his bag and ready to go; Nick often has to pack for multi-camera setups.

This talk aims to look at the various cameras, lenses and accessory equipment each have to take on location; the techniques employed using such kit and how in the future they believe everything will come together as one

Stills to moving image: A guide for photographers (14:00 – 14:40pm, Tuesday 21st March)

Shooting both stills and video, Lumix Photographer Steven Clarey shares his advice for a hybrid approach and transitioning from one to the other. Visitors can learn about telling stories using video, workflow, editing moving images and how photography skills can be used in video.

LUMIX G Professional Photographers will be speaking at the Behind the Lens theatre, covering a range of topics including Astrophotography and shooting stock photography. The focal point for experts sharing tips and tricks across all genres, the Behind the Lens theatre debates the most controversial hot topics in photography. Details below;

Astrophotography for Everyone (15:00 – 15:40pm, Saturday 18th March)

Find out how accessible astrophotography can be with Lumix G Ambassador Steven Clarey, with his session dedicated to shooting the stars. Discover how to choose the best locations for capturing the sky and essential techniques and kit for night time shooting.

Big Pictures, Small Cameras (11:00 – 11:40am, Sunday 19th March)

Lumix Ambassador Ross Grieve shoots street photography and commercial campaigns for big brands on Mirrorless cameras. Discover how he plans, executes and delivers images to the likes of The Waldorf Astoria with plenty of tips and tricks along the way.

Telling stories and making a difference (16:00 – 16:40pm, Sunday 19th March)

Wildlife photographer and cameraman Luke Massey shares his approach to finding unique projects in exceptional locations. Having shot in remote locations across Africa with LUMIX G, learn how Luke balances shooting stills and video and going the extra mile for stand out photos.

The Folklore Project: Recording Britain’s stories (12:00 – 12:40pm, Monday 20th March)

Professional Photographer and Lumix Ambassador Hugh Hastings has launched a new social history initiative, where a community of contributors are making a record of the people of Britain who otherwise would never be heard. Find out how you become part of this community and contribute to the History of Britain.

Shooting Stock Photography (15:00 – 15:40pm, Tuesday 21st March)

Specialist stock photographer Dave Wall will reveal how amateur photographers can profit from their images. Holiday snaps, dramatic landscapes and portraits – all images are needed for stock photography.

Like this: Like Loading...