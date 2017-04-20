Panasonic has announced firmware update version 1.1 for the Lumix GH5 which enables an expansion of 4:2:2 10-bit Video Recording Mode

The new GH5 firmware update Ver.1.1 enables 4:2:2 10-bit video recording in either FHD [MP4(LPCM)] / [MOV] and Anamorphic (4:3) mode, in addition to the existing 4K video recording mode.

The GH5 firmware version 1.1 also fixes a problem in which the exposure adjustment did not operate properly during live view standby under specific condition in using [Variable Frame Rate].

The GH5 firmware update also corrects a bug in which afterimages appeared when recording video under high ISO sensitivity settings in using [V-LogL]

The new DC-GH5 firmware Ver 1.1 is scheduled to be released on April 24, 2017, which you can download here.

Panasonic has also announced firmware update version 1.3 for the LUMIX G X VARIO PZ 45-175mm f/4.0-5.6 ASPH. that makes it compatible with the Dual I.S. (Image Stabilizer) function.

Dual I.S. is available when the lens is used with the LUMIX GH5, GX8, GX80/GX81/GX85 and G80/G81/G85 cameras. Combining an O.I.S.(Optical Image Stabilizer) and B.I.S.(Body Image Stabilizer), it compensates for larger movements which were conventionally uncontrollable and offers more blurring suppression from wide-angle to telephoto.

With this firmware update, 19 of Panasonic’s LEICA DG and LUMIX G digital interchangeable lenses are now compatible with Dual I.S.

