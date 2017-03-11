The Panasonic GH5 has been one of the most hotly anticipated new cameras of the year, so much so that the company is seeing unprecedented demand.

In this video – the first in a series of sample footage – Youtuber Joseph Linaschke tests the new Panasonic camera’s follow focus shot in UHD (3840×2160) 60p.

Watch this space as we hope to start testing with the Panasonic GH5 very soon!

Hands on Panasonic GH5 review | Camera Jabber
Hands on Panasonic GH5 review | Camera Jabber

Panasonic’s replacement for the GH4 was revealed back in September but now we’ve been able to get hold of it for a hands-on Panasonic GH5 review.

Camera Jabber Camera Jabber
Panasonic GH5 sample photos | Camera Jabber
Panasonic GH5 sample photos | Camera Jabber

Professional photographer Ross Grieve got shot with the Panasonic GH5 before its announcement and we've got the sample photos.

Camera Jabber Camera Jabber
Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.