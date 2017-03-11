The Panasonic GH5 has been one of the most hotly anticipated new cameras of the year, so much so that the company is seeing unprecedented demand.
In this video – the first in a series of sample footage – Youtuber Joseph Linaschke tests the new Panasonic camera’s follow focus shot in UHD (3840×2160) 60p.
Watch this space as we hope to start testing with the Panasonic GH5 very soon!
Panasonic’s replacement for the GH4 was revealed back in September but now we’ve been able to get hold of it for a hands-on Panasonic GH5 review.
