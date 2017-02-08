There has been huge interest in the Panasonic GH5 ever since its development was announced at Photokina 2016, and then when the flagship camera was officially unveiled last month.

In this short video Youtuber Roms Prod got hold of a pre-production model of the Panasonic GH5 to test its low light capabilities.

Roms Prod shot footage at ISO 3200 and found it to be clean and much better quality than the GH4… but take a look for yourself.

Roms Prod also does a nice test of the new Panasonic camera’s 4K, 60p slow motion capabilities.

