There has been huge interest in the Panasonic GH5 ever since its development was announced at Photokina 2016, and then when the flagship camera was officially unveiled last month.

In this short video Youtuber Roms Prod got hold of a pre-production model of the Panasonic GH5 to test its low light capabilities.

Roms Prod shot footage at ISO 3200 and found it to be clean and much better quality than the GH4… but take a look for yourself.

Roms Prod also does a nice test of the new Panasonic camera’s 4K, 60p slow motion capabilities.

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.