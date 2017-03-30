We now have a Panasonic GH5 and our review is underway, but we thought you might like to see some of the images that we’ve shot with it so we’ve created a new GH5 sample image gallery on Flickr where you can download full resolution images if you like.

All of the images are jpegs direct from the camera with no editing – though naturally we’ve shot plenty of raw images and video as well.

Panasonic GH5 Review Sample Images

In addition, you may like to take a look at some of the images that professional photographer and long-term GH4 user Ross Grieve sent our way a few weeks ago.

Ross is a Panasonic ambassador and consequently he managed to get his hands on a sample of the Panasonic GH5 and shot with it before its announcement on 4th January.

If you head over to this GH5 Flickr album you can browse and download full resolution samples of his images.

One of the most exciting aspects of the GH5 for still photographers is the way it builds upon Panasonic’s 4K Photo technology and debuts 6K Photo mode.

When this is selected the camera shoots 6K video at 30fps (frames per second) and it’s possible to extract 18Mp images in-camera.

As you can see from Ross’ images, it’s perfect for capturing split-second moments like a splash of water, a backflip or a gambling puppy.

Panasonic GH5 Sample Images

