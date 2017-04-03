Panasonic has introduced a range of new instant rebates on select cameras and lenses for spring.

Savings ranges from $50 to $200, and the offer is valid through April 22, 2017. Eligible cameras include:

Panasonic Lumix DMC-G7 w/14-42mm Lens + $150 Adorama Gift Certificate

Price: $597.99 after $200 Instant Rebate

Black

Silver

Panasonic Lumix DMC-G7 w/ 14-140mm OIS Lens + $100 Adorama Gift Certificate

Price: $897.99 after $200 IR

Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX100

Price: $647.99 after $150 IR

Black

Gray

Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX10, Black

Price: $647.99 after $50 IR

Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS100

Price: $647.99 after $50 IR

Black

Silver

Panasonic Lumix G 25mm f/1.7 G Aspherical Lens

Price: $147.99 after $100 IR

Panasonic Lumix G Vario 14-140mm f/3.5-5.6 Power O.I.S. Lens + Adorama $100.00 Gift Certificate

Price: $547.99 after $150 IR

Like this: Like Loading...