Panasonic has introduced a range of new instant rebates on select cameras and lenses for spring.

Savings ranges from $50 to $200, and the offer is valid through April 22, 2017. Eligible cameras include:

Panasonic Lumix DMC-G7 w/14-42mm Lens + $150 Adorama Gift Certificate
Price: $597.99 after $200 Instant Rebate
Black
Silver

Panasonic Lumix DMC-G7 w/ 14-140mm OIS Lens + $100 Adorama Gift Certificate
Price: $897.99 after $200 IR

Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX100
Price: $647.99 after $150 IR
Black
Gray

Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX10, Black
Price: $647.99 after $50 IR

Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS100
Price: $647.99 after $50 IR
Black
Silver

Panasonic Lumix G 25mm f/1.7 G Aspherical Lens
Price: $147.99 after $100 IR

Panasonic Lumix G Vario 14-140mm f/3.5-5.6 Power O.I.S. Lens + Adorama $100.00 Gift Certificate
Price: $547.99 after $150 IR

