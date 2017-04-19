Panasonic has announced the latest iteration of its popular travel zoom compact camera, introducing the Panasonic Lumix DC-TZ90 – price tag £399.

The Panasonic TZ90 offers a 30x optical zoom with a 24-720mm equivalent focal length.

Panasonic TZ90 4K Video

Panasonic has also included 4K video capability, along with its 4K Photo technology which shoots a short burst of 4K video at 30fps from which photographers can extract 8-megapixel still frames large enough to print at up to A3.

Like many of Panasonic’s new Lumix G interchangeable lens cameras, the fixed-lens TZ90 adds the company’s Post Focus technology, allowing users to change the focal point of an image after shooting. And Panasonic’s Focus Stacking feature allows photographers to change the depth of field by combining several images.

The Panasonic TZ90 can record QFHD 4K videos in 3840×2160 at frame rates up to 30p, or make slow-motion effect movies by shooting at 120 or 100fps in full HD.

What’s more, Panasonic has included tilt-correction and 5-axis image stabilisation to help improve the quality of your footage. A new 4K Live Cropping feature lets you pan and adjust composition even after recording is complete by cropping slightly into your footage.

Panasonic TZ90 Sensor

Panasonic has also improved the TZ90’s 20.3-megapixel High Sensitivity MOS sensor with a slight boost in resolution from its predecessor, the TZ80 (18.1-megapixels). It also uses Panasonic’s Venus processing engine.

Panasonic TZ90 touchscreen

On the back of the Panasonic TZ90 is a new 3in, 1040k-dot tiltable touchscreen which, when flipped, sends the new Panasonic camera into self-shot mode.

In self-shot mode you can then choose to use Panasonic’s new 4K Selfie mode, or another new feature, Panorama Selfie. Panorama Selfie mode, which captures a sweeping landscape and is aimed at travel shots where you want to capture more environmental context.

And new Buddy Shutter and Face Shutter modes let your shoot hands-free by triggering the camera when you pose in certain ways.

As well as the new touchscreen LCD, Panasonic has included 0.2in, 1166k-dot Electronic View Finder on the TZ90 with an eye sensor that switches the EVF on automatically when you bring it to your eye.

Panasonic TZ90 Autofocus

Panasonic says the TZ90 also boasts a 0.1sec AFspeed thanks to its DFD, or Depth From Defocus technology – which we explain here.

The Panasonic TZ90 also uses the company’s Touch AF functionality, and the camera offers 49 AF points across the frame.

A Low Light AF mode helps to lock focus in difficult lighting conditions. The camera also allows for manual focusing via Focus Peaking and MF Assist.

You can also employ burst shooting at 10 (AF-S) fps or 5 (AF-C) fps.

Panasonic TZ90 Price & Release Date

The Panasonic TZ90 price tag will be £399. Or get the Panasonic TZ Lumix DC-TZ93 kit exclusively at John Lewis for £499, which includes a case and spare battery.

