Panasonic has introduced firmware update 1.2 for its Lumix G80/G85 and GX80/GX85 models, which reduces ambient noise levels in video recording.

Panasonic says the firmware update also reduces noise levels while in standby mode.

What’s more, Panasonic’s firmware version 1.2 extends support for its Dual I.S. 2 functionality when users of these cameras are shooting with the Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm f/4-6.3 Asph. Power O.I.S. lens.

Panasonic’s Dual I.S. 2 stabilisation technology combines sensor shift stabilisation in the camera body with optical stabilisation in the lens, which promises to offer up to five stops of shake reduction.

The company says the firmware also resolves an issue with its Japanese-language PicMate photo sharing website where some cameras had trouble connecting.

Via Digital Trends

Save

Like this: Like Loading...