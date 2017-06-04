Park Cameras will host its Imaging Festival 2017 at its West Sussex Central London stores later this month, the retailer has announced.

Park’s Imaging Festival will be held on Saturday 17 June at its Burgess Hill store in West Sussex, and Saturday 24 June at its Central London store, located just off Oxford Street.

The events will offer a range of free photo seminars on a wide range of topics from brands such as Canon, Fujifilm, Olympus, Sony, Wacom, as well as photographers such as Will Stedman, Wayne Johns, David Clapp, Jacob James and Keith Bernstein.

Gadget Show presenter Jon Bentley will also be on hand at the Burgess Hill store talking cameras with Amateur Photographer magazine editor Nigel Atherton.

In addition to exclusive show deals, there will also be the opportunity to get the sensor cleaned on your Canon DSLR for free. To do this, Park Cameras advises you to pre-register here.

Now in its 8th year, Park Cameras’ Imaging Festival will host experts from many of the photo accessory brands, such as Manfrotto, Lowepro, Epson, Vanguard and more.

