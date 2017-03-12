A keen Pentax user captured this short video of a fantastic image stabilisation test that Pentax performed for visitors to its stand at the CP+ trade show in Japan.

The video appears to demonstrate the difference when Pentax’s Shake Reduction (SR) is turned on (camera on the right) vs turned off (camera on the left), and the results are quite striking!

Pentax’s Shake Reduction is an internal mechanism that stabilises the sensor to help reduce camera shake, and Pentax claims its compensation will enable you to capture images handheld at two to four stops slower than usual.

Via Pentax Rumors

