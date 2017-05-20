Back in January Pentax announced the KP, a new 24.32-megapixel DSLR that promised awesome low-light performance with a sensitivity range reaching all the way up to ISO 819,200.
In this video, Youtuber Albert Siegel takes the Pentax KP out to the city streets at night to test its performance at higher ISO settings.
Siegel says all video footage was recorded on the Pentax KP at its default settings with no colour correction, sharpening or any other usual post-processing.
Via Pentax Rumors
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.
He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.
Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com