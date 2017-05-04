Phase One has released Capture One Pro 10.1, the latest version of its popular raw editing software, which adds a number of new features and support for new cameras.

Chief among the new features in Capture One Pro 10.1 is PSD file viewing support, which allows photographers to send and receive files from Adobe Photoshop. This allows, in Phase One’s words, “the Capture One workflow to serve as a front-end asset manager for Photoshop.”

The software also adds a Tokenized Watermarking tool that lets you create a watermark with dynamically named content. The feature is also available for both processing and print.

Phase One says it has improved its support for Fuji users with the new software, revamping the raw handling process and enabling tools that weren’t previously available to Fuji’s X-Trans cameras’ raw files.

A new master reset function allows photo editors to see a before and after view of images, while a redesigned Styles user interface aims to speed up its workflow.

Other features include Vectorscope Orientation for colour wheels and enhancements that allow Mac users to automate more tasks.

Capture One Pro 10.1 also adds support for the following new cameras:

Pentax K-70

Pentax KP

Panasonic GH5

Nikon D5600

Nikon D3400

Fujifilm X-T20

Fujifilm X-A10

Fujifilm XQ2

Panasonic TZ85 ZS60 TZ80

Panasonic TZ100 ZS100 TZ101

Panasonic FZ2000/FZH1

Fuji X-Pro 2

Panasonic GX8

The new Phase One software also supports the following lenses:

Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED VR

Nikon 1 Nikkor VR 6.7-13 mm F/3.5-5.6

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 105mm f/1.4E ED

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70–200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR

Panasonic Lumix G X Vario 35-100mm F2.8

Sigma 24mm F1.4 DG HSM | A #401

Sigma 50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM | Art #693

Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG HSM | A #321

Sony DT 55-200mm F4-5.6 (SAL55200)

Sony DT 55-200mm F4-5.6 SAM (SAL55200-2)

Sony E 18–200 mm F3.5-6.3 OSS (SEL18200)

Sony FE 100mm F2.8 STF GM OSS (SEL100STFGM)

Sony FE 85mm F1.8 (SEL85F18)

Sony Vario-Tessar T* FE 16–35 mm F4 ZA OSS (SEL1635Z)

Tamron SP 15-30mm F/2.8 Di VC USD

Tamron SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD

Tamron SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2

Zeiss Distagon T FE 35 mm F1.4 ZA (SEL35F14Z)

Zeiss Loxia 2.4/85 (E-mount)

Zeiss Milvus 2/135 (ZE-mount)

Zeiss Otus 1.4/28 (ZE-mount)

Click here to see the full list of supported cameras and lenses.

Capture One Pro 10.1 Price

The Capture One Pro 10.1 price tag is $299 for Mac and Windows for new users and free to download for current Capture One Pro 10 customers. You can purchase the software at its web store.

