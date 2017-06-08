Phase One will be rolling out a new range of photo editing presets called Styles Packs for its Capture One software.

The Styles Packs will contain 15 to 18 different ‘Styles’ focused on a specific theme to help photographers speed up their editing workflow.

Capture One Styles Packs released today include:

Cinematic – 18 unique Styles

B&W – 15 unique Styles

Matte – 16 unique Styles

Seasonal – 15 unique Styles

Essentials – 16 Styles compiled from the above Styles Packs

What’s more, Phase One is offering these initial five Styles as a free download to try the Styles Packs before you buy. Otherwise, Phase One’s Styles Packs will be priced $69 / €69.

The Styles Packs are compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems, and Capture One version 10.1 or newer is recommended, Phase One says. Version 10.1.2 is necessary for Capture One Express (for Sony) users.

How to install Capture One Styles Packs

The Styles Packs are installed with a double-click, importing via Capture One’s new Styles and Presets tool, or by dragging-and-dropping the Pack to the Capture One menu icon.

Click here to see all the Styles Packs available.

