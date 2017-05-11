Phase One and DJI have announced the full integration of Phase One’s 100-megapixel iXU and 50-megapixel iXU-RS cameras into DJI’s M600 and M600 Pro drones.
Built using DJI’s SDK, this is the latest drone platform supported by Phase One Industrial, which is aimed at a wide range of applications, from photogrammetry to critical infrastructure monitoring projects.
In addition to the 100MP and 50MP metric aerial cameras, Phase One Industrial iXU and iXU-RS aerial cameras’s integration with DJI M600 and M600 Pro drone systems include:
- Smart triggering of the camera by waypoints / fixed distance / fixed time
- Support for mission planning applications (such as DJI Ground Station pro) for waypoints missions
- Geo-tagging of all files’ location and gimbal position
- Dual remote controllers (drone and camera) enable each operator (UAV pilot and camera operator) to focus on their respective mission goals
- Industrial-grade build of the camera and aerial lenses for use in harsh environments
The integration also provides a new iX Capture Mobile application for iOS, which allows users to remotely control the camera. It allows for video streaming, full manual capture, control of the camera via DJI Lightbridge 2 dial and auto capture mode to enable image capturing by waypoints, fix distance or by time intervals.
Phase One iXU and iXU-RS series camera systems, now with full support for DJI M600 and M600 Pro drones, are priced from $29,000 (complete with integration kit and lens).
DJI launches Cendence customisable controller, Tracktenna for long-distance drone flights