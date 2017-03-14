A photographer and amateur astronomer has captured incredible footage of the International Space Station orbiting the moon at 28,000km per hour using his Sony A7S.

French photographer Thierry Legault filmed the ISS from the south of France as it passed through the middle of the first-quarter moon.

In his short video Legault zooms into his crystal clear footage, revealing the main modules, solar panels and other details that make the International Space Station distinct.

Shot in 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), you can also clearly see the moon’s craters and mountain ranges as the ISS passes by.

Why your own images are all the inspiration you need

GoPro Hero5 sample footage

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.