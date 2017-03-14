A photographer and amateur astronomer has captured incredible footage of the International Space Station orbiting the moon at 28,000km per hour using his Sony A7S.

French photographer Thierry Legault filmed the ISS from the south of France as it passed through the middle of the first-quarter moon.

In his short video Legault zooms into his crystal clear footage, revealing the main modules, solar panels and other details that make the International Space Station distinct.

Shot in 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), you can also clearly see the moon’s craters and mountain ranges as the ISS passes by.

