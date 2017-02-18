The Photography Show, which runs from 18-21 March at the NEC Birmingham, has launched a new VR & 360° Theatre with talks and hands-on demonstrations.

All sessions in the new VR & 360° are included in the cost of the entry ticket to the Show. Among the sessions is photographic Pete James’s and artist Mat Collishaw’s project Thresholds: Looking at the past through the future, which recreates one of the UK’s first photographic exhibitions that took place in Birmingham in 1839.

Olympus Visionary John Nasarri will talk about 360° interactive wedding service, while digital artist and videographer Nick Driftwood will offer advice on the camera technology needed to film and photograph a 360° field-of-view effectively.

Drone and UAV specialists Aerial Motion Pictures will demonstrate their interactive 360° tours with a view from above The Photography Show. The company will also explain what interactive images can do for businesses.

View the VR & 360° Theatre programme for a full list of times and dates.

