The Photography Show has unveiled a new Innovation Hub at this year’s show to support start-up companies in the photography technology industry.

The Innovation Hub will invite eight companies to come display their innovations free of charge at The Photography Show, which runs from 18-21 March at the Birmingham NEC.

Companies interested in taking part to get their products in front of UK photographers can apply by visiting the show’s Innovation Hub page and submitting the requested details.

Organisers state that the Hub is only open to new products; evolutions of existing products or services already in the market will not be considered.

The eight successful start-ups will be allocated stand space (2x2m) and will be promoted via the show’s website, Show Guide and PR support. They will also be given the opportunity to demo their product or service on stage to visitors.

