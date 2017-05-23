Photokina, the biannual photography trade show based in Cologne, Germany, will become an annual event in 2018, organisers have revealed.

Organisers of the trade show released a statement saying that Photokina will take place at its usual time in late September 2018, but from that point on it will be held every year with an earlier date of May.

The reasons stated for the change are innovations to the imaging workflow.

“The digital transformation of the imaging industry is advancing, and thus opening up new perspectives and value creation potential. The new date and the annual cycle should in future make photokina even more attractive to all providers of the imaging ecosystem,” said Rainer Führes, chairman of the board of the photography industry association.

“In this way, we show the specialised trade, the media and our users an even broader bandwidth of state-of-the-art products, applications and services in Cologne which especially suits the young imaging culture.”

