PhotoPills, the popular app used for planning photography shoots, has now launched on Android.

A year after its launch on iOS, the PhotoPills team has rolled out its location scouting tool for Android users.

The team has launched an Android beta for the public to download and use, with the full PhotoPills Android release set for later this month with a price tag of $10.

PhotoPills is largely aimed at landscape and night photographers and tells them the daily location of the sun and moon. But the app goes beyond mere data by offering photographers maps of an area and the opportunity to save locations to return to.

It also can help calculate exposures and hyperlocal distance, field of view, even advise on shooting star trails and time lapses.

Click here to download PhotoPills on Google Play.

