Phottix has introduced a new budget flash trigger system, the Phottix Ares II, which offers 16 channels.

Phottix says that while its original Ares system was a standalone product within the company’s range of products, the Ares II will be compatible with a number of other Phottix products.

Of the Ares II’s 16 channels, the first four are compatible with the Phottix Strato II Receiver and can be used to trigger Phottix products such as the Mitros+ and Indra series of studio lights, which feature built-in Strato II receivers.

The Ares II also features a Digital ID function which restricts anyone else from triggering your flashes unless using your four-digit Digital ID code.

The Ares II Transmitters and Receivers can be used on Canon, Nikon, Sony (MIS), Pentax, Panasonic, Fuji and Olympus cameras and are compatible with most hot shoe flashes (triggering from the X-Sync pin), Phottix says.

Other features include
Transmitter and Receiver with LCD display
4 Groups, A-D
150m Range

