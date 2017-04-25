Shoeb Faruquee has been named the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2017, organisers have announced at a gala at the Mall Galleries in London.

The Bangladesh-based photographer was declared the overall winner of the annual food photography competition and was presented with a cheque for £5000 by Andy Macdonald, the head Pink Lady® in the UK, headline sponsor of the awards.

Shoeb actually won two categories in the competition: the Food for Celebration category, sponsored by Champagne Taittinger, and then the Food for God category, for which his image won the overall contest.

“The competition was fiercer than ever,” said Macdonald. “There were more than 8400 images entered internationally, from over 60 countries, and the standard was phenomenal.

“Shoeb’s shot stood out from the rest in its category, however, for the way in which he made the subject matter – cooking for the breaking of a religious fast – both incredibly striking and atmospheric.”

The evening was compered by chair of the judges, journalist and food critic, Jay Rayner, and took place in front of more than 400 people at the Champagne Taittinger reception, many of whom had flown in from across the world for the occasion, from America, Australia, France and more.

Now in its sixth year, the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year is the world’s leading celebration of food photography, and Camera Jabber is one of its official media partners.

Judges this year included Vitalie Taittinger, Marketing Director, Champagne Taittinger; David Loftus, Jamie Oliver’s photographer; culinary superstar Gary Rhodes; Emily Luchetti, Chair, James Beard Foundation, NYC; Nik Powell, Director, National Film & Television School.

Camera Jabber’s Reviews Editor, Angela Nicholson, was also one of the competition’s preliminary judges.

The full list of the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2017 winners includes:

Young Categories:

10 and Under: Carla Smend (UK) Fruit of the Bloom

11-14 Years: Lily-Mae Franklin (UK) Flowering Tea

15-17 Years: Felicia Frank (Germany) Muuuh

Cream of the Crop: Wesley Dombrecht (Belgium) Smoked Mackerel

Food in the Field: Sally Ann Stone (UK) Swiss Chard Forest

Partridges Food for Sale: Azalea Dalton (UK) Villefranche Market

Startisans Food in the Street: Robin Stewart (UK) Crouch End

Food Bloggers (supported by Aspire): Hein van Tonder (South Africa) Caramel!

The Philip Harben Award for Food in Action: Francesca Brambilla and Serena Serrani (Italy) The Grandmother

Food for Celebration (sponsored by Champagne Taittinger): Shoeb Faruquee (Bangladesh) Food for God

Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year:

Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year (Produce): Robert Holmes (USA) Crush at Cristom Vineyard

Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year (People): Mick Rock (UK) Cleaning Port Barrel

Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year (Places): Patrick Desgraupes (France) The Rosé Wine Tank

Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year Overall Winner 2017: Patrick Desgraupes (France) The Rosé Wine Tank

Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture: Darren Eastwood-Hickson (UK) Salad Plate

Marks & Spencer Food Adventures: Kyriacos Arkatites (Cyprus) Oua, Look at This One!

Food for the Family: Leonardo Salomão (Brazil) Breaktime

World Food Programme Food for Life: Emma Brown (UK) Collecting Egg Rations, Smara Refugee Camp

InterContinental London Park Lane Food at the Table: Jean Cazals (UK) Mac & Cheese

unearthed® Food in Film supported by delicious winner 2017: Peter Flanek and Peter Mészáros (Hungary) Snooker Loopy

Production Paradise Food off the Press: Jonathan Gregson (UK) Vegetables

Food Sn-apping (in aid of Action Against Hunger): Laura Cook (UK) Waiting for Stew

Bring Home the Harvest: Matthew Thomas (UK) Pheasants at Sunset

The People’s Choice – Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year: Beynaz Mistry (India) Anticipation

The People’s Choice – unearthed® Food in Film supported by delicious: Barbara Zonzin (Netherlands), All Natural

The People’s Choice – Errazuruz Wine Photographer of the Year: David Silverman (Israel) A Little Refreshment

Politics of Food: Tom Parker (UK) Hunters and Kill

Pink Lady® Apple a Day: Richard Perry (UK) Keeps the Doctor Away

FujiFilm Award for Innovation: Patrick Desgraupes (France) The Rose Wine Tank

BBC Good Food Fresh Talent Award: Emma Boyns (UK) Silo

Outstanding Achievement Award: David Loftus

Check out the full gallery below…

Pink Lady

Image top: Shoeb Faruquee (Bangladesh) Food for God

