If you’ve wanted to shoot underwater photography but can’t bear the thought of donning a scuba mask, the PowerRay could be your solution.

The PowerRay is a new submersible camera drone that can operate at a depth of 98 feet, or 30 metres.

Its battery life claims to be a whopping four hours, and it can be used in either salt, fresh or chlorinated water.

Launched by PowerVision Technology Group, which introduced the PowerEgg flying robot a few years ago, the PowerRay boasts a 4K camera and optical components by ZEISS.

The PowerRay comes with a 50-metre cable that tethers the underwater drone to a base station back above water and helps prevent it from getting swept away in a strong current.

It’s via this cable, as well, that video footage transmits back to the base station.

The PowerRay isn’t cheap, with prices ranging from $1,715 to $2,250 / €1,599 to €2,099. The more expensive option includes a VR headset on which users can watch first-person views of their footage.

Introduced at CES earlier this year, the PowerRay is now shipping.

