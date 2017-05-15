Profoto has announced an update to its battery-powered B1 monolight, introducing the Profoto B1X, price tag $2,095.

The B1 has been popular with professional photographers since its launch four years ago, and Profoto says the B1X is less an update and more a completely new product.

The B1X boasts a new 24W LED modelling light that adds 80% more light output, while increasing colour rendering beyond 90, Profoto says.

An improved battery claims to hold 50% more power, and Profoto says the B1X offers the widest High-Speed Sync range of any flash with HSS up to 1/8000sec and 9 f-stop power range.

The Profoto B1X can provide 325 flashes at full power and offers both TTL and manual mode.

Profoto B1X Price

The Profoto B1X price tag starts at $2,095 for the Profoto B1X 500 AirTTL TO-Go Monolight Kit, and $4148 for the Profoto B1X 500 AirTTL Location Kit. For full details on the kit and accessories, visit Profoto’s website.

Profoto B1X Specs

Product number:

901028 B1X To-Go Kit 500 AirTTL

901027 B1X Location Kit 500 AirTTL

Energy range:

2-500Ws (9 f-stops)

Recycling time:

0.1-1.9 (Quick burst up to 20 flashes/second)

Max modeling light:

24W LED (Output equivalent to 130W Halogen)

Flash duration normal mode (t0.5):

1/11,000s (2Ws) – 1/1,000s (500Ws)

Flash duration freeze mode (t0.5):

1/19,000s (2Ws) – 1/1,000s (500Ws)

High Speed Sync:

Up to 1/8,000s with 9 f-stop power range

Guide number @2m / 100 ISO with Magnum Reflector:

45 2/10

Display:

High-resolution display with a superior, intuitive interface

Size:

14 cm (5.5”)

31 cm (12.2”)

21 cm (8.3”)

Weight:

3 kg (6.6 lbs) including battery

Radio sync and control:

Yes, built in AirTTL supporting wireless sync, control and TTL. Fully integrated with other AirTTL flashes such as B2 and D2. (Requires an Air Remote TTL that is sold separately.)

