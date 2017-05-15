Profoto has announced an update to its battery-powered B1 monolight, introducing the Profoto B1X, price tag $2,095.
The B1 has been popular with professional photographers since its launch four years ago, and Profoto says the B1X is less an update and more a completely new product.
The B1X boasts a new 24W LED modelling light that adds 80% more light output, while increasing colour rendering beyond 90, Profoto says.
An improved battery claims to hold 50% more power, and Profoto says the B1X offers the widest High-Speed Sync range of any flash with HSS up to 1/8000sec and 9 f-stop power range.
The Profoto B1X can provide 325 flashes at full power and offers both TTL and manual mode.
Profoto B1X Price
The Profoto B1X price tag starts at $2,095 for the Profoto B1X 500 AirTTL TO-Go Monolight Kit, and $4148 for the Profoto B1X 500 AirTTL Location Kit. For full details on the kit and accessories, visit Profoto’s website.
Pre-order the Profoto B1X fro Adorama.
Profoto B1X 500 AirTTL TO-Go Monolight Kit $2095.00 with Free Shipping
Profoto B1X 500 AirTTL Location Kit $4148.00 with Free Shipping
Profoto TTL-S Air Remote for Olympus Cameras, 2.4GHz Frequency Band, Up to 1000′ Wireless Range $419.00 with Free Shipping
Profoto Li-Ion Battery MKII for B1 and B1X $295.00 with Free Shipping
Profoto OCF Zoom Reflector $149.00 with Free Shipping
Profoto OCF Magnum Reflector $199.00 with Free Shipping
Profoto B1X Specs
Product number:
901028 B1X To-Go Kit 500 AirTTL
901027 B1X Location Kit 500 AirTTL
Energy range:
2-500Ws (9 f-stops)
Recycling time:
0.1-1.9 (Quick burst up to 20 flashes/second)
Max modeling light:
24W LED (Output equivalent to 130W Halogen)
Flash duration normal mode (t0.5):
1/11,000s (2Ws) – 1/1,000s (500Ws)
Flash duration freeze mode (t0.5):
1/19,000s (2Ws) – 1/1,000s (500Ws)
High Speed Sync:
Up to 1/8,000s with 9 f-stop power range
Guide number @2m / 100 ISO with Magnum Reflector:
45 2/10
Display:
High-resolution display with a superior, intuitive interface
Size:
14 cm (5.5”)
31 cm (12.2”)
21 cm (8.3”)
Weight:
3 kg (6.6 lbs) including battery
Radio sync and control:
Yes, built in AirTTL supporting wireless sync, control and TTL. Fully integrated with other AirTTL flashes such as B2 and D2. (Requires an Air Remote TTL that is sold separately.)