Start-up company Rambex will be debuting its 105mm f/8 Universal camera lens at The Photography Show’s new Innovation Hub, organisers have annouced.

Rambex has made what it says is the first lens in the world to fit any stills or video camera.

Rambex’s Universal Lens is manually operated and can be focused by sliding the focusing tube forwards or backwards.

The company is one of three photographic start-ups to exhibit their products and services in The Photography Show’s inaugural Innovation Hub, which is being launched this year to serve as a springboard for new companies in the industry promising innovation.

Joining Rambex in the Hub is SNAPP Guides, which is a new smart App that promises to change the way photo shoots are planned by sourcing ideal locations more easily, and Book a Studio, a London-based digital directory for photographers and videographers to find studios for their shoots.

The successful start-ups have been allocated stand space (2x2m), promotion via the show website, will appear in the official Show Guide and will also be given the opportunity to demo their product or service on stage to visitors.

The Photography Show runs from 18-21 March at NEC Birmingham.

