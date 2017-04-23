Ricoh will showcase a prototype of its Theta 360-degree camera at next weeks’ NAB Show in Las Vegas, the company has revealed.

The latest in its popular Theta range of action cameras, the Theta 360 can record 4K video at 30fps, as well as enable 4K 360-degree live-streaming. The Theta 360 also features a built-in 4-channel microphone to record spatial audio.

No firm release date for the Theta 360 has been announced yet, but Ricoh has said it expects to launch the camera officially later this year.

Ricoh first launched its Theta line back in 2013. You can see the new prototype at booth C11139 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center if you’re attending the NAB Show.

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
