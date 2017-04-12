Ricoh is reviewing its operational strategy and one of the options it is considering is exiting the camera market altogether, according to a report.

The news comes from Nikkei, Japan’s leading stock index, which reported:

The Japanese company will radically review a production and manufacturing strategy centered on cameras for the retail market, including such brands as Pentax and GR. Options include withdrawing from this segment altogether. In America, Ricoh is laying off 1,000 workers as it restructures its sales network to reduce overlap with companies it has acquired. In Japan, the company plans to offer early retirement, including to employees who have stayed on past the usual retirement age.

However, Ricoh was quick to issue a statement denying the report, suggesting it wants to introduce more high-end cameras.

