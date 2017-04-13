Ricoh has taken the unusual step for a company and officially addressed rumours reported in the Japanese press that the company is closing down its camera business.

The company has posted an official statement that reads:

Today there was an article saying that RICOH considers to shrink the camera business and withdraw from consumer products. This article is not based on RICOH’s official announcement. RICOH is focusing its resource on the high added value products such as PENTAX and GR that are appreciated by the existing users and photo hobbyists. RICOH is also a market leader of input deviceｓ in the VR or AR market with its “RICOH THETA” where we can see rapid growth, and will keep on expanding the business even more in this field. In addition, RICOH will develop and expand the imaging business in the solution business field for corporate, by creating new market utilizing its own camera technology.

The Ricoh statement on its camera business follows reports in Japanese media claiming that the company was restructuring its business and that all options were on the table, including closing down its camera division.

