Ricoh has announced pre-orders of its 360-degree live streaming Ricoh R Development Kit will begin in May 2017.

Originally announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in January this year, the Ricoh R system can output 360-degree video at 30fps.

It manages this by stitching together images in real time from its dual fisheye lenses. This footage can then be output via HDMI, USB or save to expandable storage.

What’s more, Ricoh says the the R Development Kit can stream up to 24 hours of continuous footage if used with an AC adapter.

The Ricoh R Development Kit price tag will be $499 at launch.

Via Tech2

Like this: Like Loading...