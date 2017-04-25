Rotolight has announced the AEOS, a new ultra-thin LED light aimed at portrait and location photographers and videographers.

The Rotolight AEOS weighs less than 1.5kg and measures 1cm thick, yet delivers a light output of 5,750 lux at three feet.

What’s more, Rotolight says the AEOS can run for three hours at 100% power on a single 95W battery.

Rotolight says the AEOS is also the first location LED light to include integrated aluminium handles, freeing photographers to work at varying angles and positions.

And instead of a traditional yoke, which can limit movement of the light, the Rotolight AEOS boasts an aluminium level ball head offering 360-degree rotation and 200 degrees of tilt when mounted to a light stand.

Other features of the Rotolight AEOS include dual controls for brightness and a colour temperature display.

Other features include High Speed Sync Flash at 200% of the maximum continuous light output, with no recycle time according to Rotolight, and a

True Aperture Dimming feature that calculates and displays the best f-stop for a subject at a given distance.

The Rotolight AEOS comes with a set of two diffusion filters, a cosmetic peach skin tone diffusion to ‘warm’ the subject and a magenta filter, along with an AC/DC power supply and the ball head.

