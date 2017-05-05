The Royal Photographic Society has launched £13,500 in funding for photography projects by up and coming photographers.

Funding is open to both members and non-members of the RPS, and includes:

ENVIRONMENTAL AWARENESS PROJECT FUNDING £6,000 – Closing 31st May

The RPS, in partnership with The Photographic Angle, is offering funding for two 1-year projects that will promote environmental awareness.

The two awards are available for applicants aged between 16-30 and 31 years and over.

POSTGRADUATE BURSARY £3,500 – Closing 30th June

To support postgraduate students undertaking photographic research or studying Photography at Postgraduate level.

JOAN WAKELIN BURSARY £2,000 – Closing 16th June

The Joan Wakelin Bursary offers funding and the chance to have work published in the Guardian and The RPS Journal.

The Bursary is awarded to the photographer who presents the best proposal for a photographic essay on an overseas social documentary issue.

SHORT FILM AWARD £2,000 – July

The RPS is pleased to announce a short film award and best cinematography award in partnership with Depict!

