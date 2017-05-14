The Royal Photographic Society has announced that it will expand the size requirements for submissions to its Documentary Photographer of the Year competition.

The RPS says it has received numerous requests from photographers to clarify the Society’s submission sizing guidelines, and as a result it has updated its requirements.

The rules now state that “images must be sized between (Min) 21x30cm and (Max) 40x50cm at 300dpi. Aspect ratio of the images are the photographers choice. All images should be the same aspect ratio.”

You can find more information on how to enter the RPS Documentary Photographer of the Year competition on its website.

The competition is open to all members of the RPS and is free to enter. The closing date is 30 June 2017, and three finalists in each category will be informed by the end of September 2017.

