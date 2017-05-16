Samsung’s new flagship phone, the Galaxy S8, has nearly achieved the highest marks of any smartphone in DxOMark’s tests of its camera.

The S8’s camera received a score of 88 points on DxO’s scale for still images, just one point shy of the Google Pixel smartphone which holds on to first place in DxOMark’s rankings of smartphone cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 also achieved a score of 88 points, as did the HTC 10 and Sony Xperia X Performance.

DxO lauded the S8’s autofocus, colour rendition and noise reduction capability as its strongest assets.

DxO also gave the S8 a score of 88 points for video, which bumps it into the top spot with the Pixel, Galaxy S7 Edge and Xperia X.

DxOMark reports that the S8 provides effective stabilisation in video mode, along with balanced exposures and a wide dynamic range.

You can find DxOMark’s full test on its website.

