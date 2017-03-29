Samsung has launched a new version of its Gear 360 camera – price tag $360 – which adds 4K video capability and a new handheld design.

The updated Samsung Gear 360 adds a cylindrical grip underneath the spherical camera, allowing users to hold it more like a traditional camera.

The new Samsung Gear 360 camera also captures video in 4K resolution at 4096 x 2160px and 24fps. It can also live-stream 2K video, which it sends to your smartphone, where it’s then uploaded to Facebook or Youtube as a live broadcast.

It’s also worth mentioning that it offers a battery life of more than two hours when recording video in 2K.

The revamped Gear 360 also now can accept up to a maximum 256GB microSD card.

Other key Gear 360 specs include dual cameras with 8.4-megapixel CMOS sensors and lenses with f/2.2 apertures. Together the cameras can produce 15-megapixel images.

What’s more, the Samsung Gear 360 is compatible with iOS devices and Mac and Windows PCs.

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.