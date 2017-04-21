Samyang has launched a new VDSLR 16mm T2.6 cine lens, price tag £529, which is designed for video shooting with uncoupled gear rings with T numbers.

The new Samyang cine lens completes the company’s VDSLR lens range and brings the total of cine lenses for DLSR cameras to 12, with 19 video lenses in total: 13 for DSLRs and six for mirrorless cameras.

The full range of Samyang VDSLR Cine Lenses for full frame sensors ranges from Samyang’s 8mm fisheye through to a 135mm telephoto lens, and for DSLRs with APS-C sensors, lenses range from 8mm to a 50mm lens.

Samoan says the new VDSLR 16mm T2.6 will be released in June 2017.

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.

Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com