Samyang has released its third autofocus lens, introducing the Samyang AF 35mm f/2.8 FE, price tag £279.99.

The Samyang AF 35mm F2.8 FE is designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras in Sony E mount, the Samyang AF 35mm F2.8 FE weighs 85g and measures 3.3cm in length (without the hood and rear cap fitted). Samyang says that when you hold the new 35mm lens it feels roughly the same weight as holding a bar of soap.

It’s design features seven elements in six groups, two aspherical lenses and one high refractive lens, plus Samyang’s Ultra Multi Coating to help reduce chromatic aberration.

Aimed at travel photographers, Samyang says the 35mm F2.8 FE offers fast autofocusing to enable more accurate capture of outdoor events such as hiking and sports.

Samyang AF 35mm F2.8 FE Price & Release date

The Samyang AF 35mm F2.8 FE price tag will £279.99 inc VAT, with a release date set for July 2017.

