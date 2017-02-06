Samyang has added to its range of professional cinema lenses, introducing the XEEN 20mm T1.9.

The new Samyang cine lens is aimed at videographers shooting at resolutions of 4K or higher. It joins Samyang’s existing 14mm, 16mm, 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm and 135mm lenses in the XEEN cine range.

Samyang says the 20mm T1.9’s 24mm x 36mm negative size allows it (and other XEEN lenses) to not only work with full frame cameras, but also Super 35, APS-C, APS-H and APS-P cameras.

Also, like other XEEN lenses, the 20mm T1.9 is available in five different mounts – PL, EF, F, E, and MFT – and two different focus scales, metric and imperial units.

Samyang adds that the focus and iris gear rings are identically positioned among all its XEEN lenses to help speed up lens changes.

The Samyang 20mm T1.9 boasts a construction of 11 aperture blades for rounder bokeh, and Samyang’s X-Coating technology.

The Samyang XEEN 20mm T1.9 price tag is £1,799.99, with a release date set for March 2017.

