Olympus is offering savings of $200 on some of its most popular cameras and lenses under its new instant rebate scheme in the United States.

The scheme runs through June 3, 2017, and includes the following cameras and lenses:

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II with 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 II R Lens – Reg Price $699 – Instant Rebate Price $ 499.00

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II with ED 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 II R & ED 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R Lenses – Reg Price $799.99 – Instant Rebate Price $ 599.99

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II Body – Reg Price $649 – Instant Rebate Price $ 449.00

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II Body – Reg Price $1099 – Instant Rebate Price $ 899.00

Olympus PEN-F Body, Black – Reg Price $1199 – Instant Rebate Price $ 999.00

Olympus M. Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro Zoom Lens – Reg Price $999 – Instant Rebate Price $ 899.00

Olympus M. Zuiko Digital ED 14-150mm f/4-5.6 II Zoom Lens – Reg Price $599 – Instant Rebate Price $ 499.00

Olympus M. Zuiko Digital 17mm f/1.8 Lens – Reg Price $499 – Instant Rebate Price $ 399.00

Olympus M. Zuiko Digital 25mm f/1.8 Lens – Reg Price $399 – Instant Rebate Price $ 299.00

Olympus M. Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F2.8 Pro Lens – Reg Price $1499 – Instant Rebate Price $1399.00

Olympus M. Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/4-5.6 “R” Zoom Lens – Reg Price $199 – Instant Rebate Price $ 99.00

Olympus M. Zuiko Digital 45mm f/1.8 Lens – Reg Price $399 – Instant Rebate Price $ 299.00

Olympus M. Zuiko Digital ED 60mm f2.8 Macro Lens MSC for PEN and OM-D Cameras – Reg Price $499 – Instant Rebate Price $ 399.00

Olympus M. Zuiko Digital ED 7-14mm f2.8 Pro Lens – Reg Price $1299 – Instant Rebate Price $ 1199.00

Olympus M. Zuiko Digital ED 75-300mm F4.8-6.7 II Lens – Reg Price $549 – Instant Rebate Price $ 449.00

Olympus M. Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f4.0-5.6 Lens – Reg Price $699 – Instant Rebate Price $ 599.00

Olympus M. Zuiko Digital ED 30mm f/3.5 Macro Lens – Reg Price $299 – Instant Rebate Price $ 199

Olympus Stylus Tough TG-Tracker Digital Camera – Reg Price $349 – Instant Rebate Price $ 299.00

