Winners of the seventh annual Scottish Nature Photography Awards 2016 have been revealed, with Gordon Rae, from Lockerbie in Dumfries and Galloway, taking home the title.

Gordon’s winning image of an osprey catching a fish was taken at Rothiemurchus near Aviemore and was chosen as the overall winner from categories covering wildlife, landscape, environmental, botanical and abstract subjects.

Gordon said: “My winning image came by chance one morning when the light was in my favour really early on. This juvenile bird returning to the Highlands for the first time was having a real problem lifting clear of the water with such a huge fish and had sat back down to regain his composure.”

Junior Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2016 went to Andrew Bulloch from Edinburgh, who was 14 when he took his image Cape Wrath Storm near Smoo Cave in Sutherland while on a trip last summer.

Student Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2016 is Edgaras Borotinskas, an HND Photography student at Forth Valley College.

The winning images from all ten categories will tour Scotland from July this year and will be published along with the shortlisted images in a Portfolio Yearbook this summer.

