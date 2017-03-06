Legendary photographer Sebastião Salgado will speak on the Super Stage at The Photography Show, organisers have confirmed.

‘A morning with Salgado’, which is sponsored by Canon and The Royal Photographic Society, will take place on Tuesday, 21 March at 11am and offer photographers a rare insight into the award-winning Brazilian photographer’s documentation of communities around the world.

Salgado will also take part in a Q&A with photographer Clive Booth on Canon’s Live Stage at 2pm on the same day.

Salgado joins Albert Watson, Nadav Kander, Jill Furmanovsky, Frans Lanting, Alex Webb, David Alan Harvey, Julia Fullerton-Batten and Louis Cole on the Super Stage at the four-day event running from 18-21 March at Birmingham’s NEC.

Tickets for Salgado’s Super Stage session are priced at £20, and can be purchased at The Photography Show’s website.

