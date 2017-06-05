Serif has launched Affinity Photo for iPad – price tag £19.99 / $19.99 / €21,99 – the tablet version of its popular photo editing software.

Affinity Photo for iPad was announced today at Apple’s keynote event in San Jose, California and incorporates the same tools and functionality as Affinity Photo’s desktop version.

Affinity Photo for iPad’s features include:

Optimised for iPad capabilities: Multi-touch UI, Metal accelerated, intuitive Apple Pencil support andfull iCloud drive integration.

Retouching tools: including dodge, burn, clone, blemish, patch and red eye tools, as well as in-painting brush with full frequency separation capability.

Non-destructive adjustments: correct and enhance images with Levels, Curves, Black and White, White Balance, HSL, Shadows and Highlights and over a dozen other adjustments that are previewed instantly and can be edited any time.

Selections: critical whether cutting out objects, creating masks or selectively applying adjustments. Affinity Photo’s selection refinement algorithm is one of the most advanced available, making selections—even down to individual strands of hair—easier than ever before.

Comprehensive Liquify Workspace: Push your images around with your fingertips or use brushes like turbulence, pinch, punch and twirl in a dedicated liquify persona. Alongside a real-time mesh warp tool, it’s perfect to reshape, sculpt and deform photos.

Real time effects: Affinity Photo comes with a huge range of high-end filters including lighting, blurs, distortions, tilt-shift, shadows, glows and many more. Full control is given over every aspect of a filter’s properties with incredibly precise controls—all the while seeing a real-time live preview of the result. What’s more, filters can be applied as live layers, enabling you to edit, erase away, or mask effects after they have been applied.

Comprehensive RAW editing: Develop camera RAW files in a dedicated built-in workspace with all the processing adjustments and corrections you need.

Unsurpassed file compatibility: Unrivalled PSD support plus all the standards including PNG, JPG, TIFF, EPS, PDF, and SVG.

Work in any colour space: RGB, CMYK, LAB, Greyscale. End-to-end CMYK workflow with ICC colour management, and 32-bit per channel editing.

HDR Merge with tone mapping: Allows you to merge multiple exposure brackets together into a single unbounded 32-bit image, with full tone mapping control for incredibly dramatic results.

Affinity Photo for iPad is ompatible with iPad Air 2, iPad 2017, iPad Pro 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch. The software has been priced for its launch with a 30% discount at £19.99 / $19.99 / €21,99 from the App Store.

