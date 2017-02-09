Serif has announced it is offering free trials of its Affinity Photo and Affinity Designer apps for Windows users.

Affinity Photo for Windows launched near the end of 2016, which previously was only available for Mac users.

Under the free trials users get 10 days to test the photo editing software before committing to a purchase.

The Affinity Photo for Windows price tag matches the Mac version, which is available for a single payment of $49.99 / £48.99 / €49,99, with no subscription and free updates.

“Even though we offer a no-strings refund policy for 14 days, trial versions for Windows have been a popular request and we know there’s still a huge market out there of people who want a professional graphics or photo editor for a one-time cost with no expensive ongoing payments,” said Ashley Hewson, Managing Director of Affinity developer Serif.

