Sevenoak has launched two pro-level follow focus systems and a ‘universal’ camera cage for DSLRs, its UK distributor, Kenro, has announced.

Built from lightweight anodised aluminium, the two Sevenoak follow focus systems are compatible with most lenses mounted on DSLR cameras and camcorders, Kenro says, and includes three different sizes of lens gear rings: 66-77mm, 77-88mm and 88-99mm. The rings can be used either side of the lens.

Employing a standard 15mm rod support, the new Sevenoak follow focus systems also boast an adjustable height (flippable) gear drive.

Both Sevenoak follow focus systems, the SKFX1 (0.36kg) and SKFX2 (0.57kg), measure 23.5 x 14cm. Differences are that the SKFX2 features a quick release plate and A/B hard stops for precision focusing, as well as an adjustable locking system.

Meanwhile, the SKFX1 is designed to attach to a single 15mm rod support, whereas the SKFX2 attaches to dual 15mm rod supports.

The SKFX1 price tag is £176.94, and the SKFX2 is price £219.96. Both prices include VAT.

Sevenoak’s new universal camera cage, the SKC03, is compatible with most DSLRs and camcorders up to 20kg, Kenro says, and allows full access to all camera functions, buttons, batteries, etc.

The Sevenoak camera cage features built-in cold shoes, a removable top handgrip, mini HDMI to HDMI adapter cable, HDMI plug protector, quick release base plate, 1/4 inch and 3/8 inch mounting points.

It also features a pair of 15mm standard rods clamped to the base where you can mount the new follow focus systems.

Sevenoak’s camera cage is priced £129.96 including VAT.

